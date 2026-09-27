BRS Alleges Cong, BJP Nexus Questions Two-Year Silence After ED Raids On Telangana Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the unholy nexus between Congress and BJP became official two years ago.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader took to 'X' to slam the two parties.“Exactly two years since the Congress-BJP unholy nexus became official in Telangana. The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 16 locations linked to Congress minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in connection with a money-laundering case on 27th Sept, 2024. Reports of several cash-counting machines being carried to his residence made headlines Since then, neither the Enforcement Directorate nor the BJP-led Union Govt has offered any official statement on the outcome of the raids or disclosed details of what was seized,” said K.T. Rama Rao.

“The BJP hounds opposition leaders using various central agencies. Yet when the target is a Congress minister, there appears to be a deafening silence Why is a minister belonging to Congress party enjoying immunity from the BJP? Ajab Prem ki Ghajab Kahani,” posted Rama Rao, tagging top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Enforcement Directorate had raided multiple premises linked to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and some others as part of a money laundering case.

The ED teams from New Delhi had conducted searches at the minister's residence in Narsingi, his offices in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

The Central agency had also searched Srinivas Reddy's residence and offices in November 2023 during the Assembly elections.

Srinivas Reddy, a key member of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's Cabinet, was a businessman, much before he came into politics. He has a construction company named after his son, Raghava.

He was elected to Parliament from Khammam on the YSR Congress Party ticket in 2014 and later joined the BRS. He was, however, denied a ticket in the 2019 elections by the BRS.

Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress before the 2023 Assembly elections. He was elected from Palair Assembly constituency in Khammam district and was inducted into the Cabinet with the important portfolios of Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations.