403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Settlement Outpost Emerges Near Hebron as West Bank Expansion Continues
(MENAFN) A new Israeli settlement outpost is being established near Adh Dhahiriya, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, amid continued expansion of settlement activity in the area, according to reports.
The Al-Baidar Organization said the newly established site forms part of ongoing settlement expansion and warned that its presence could place additional pressure on Palestinian-owned land. The group also cautioned that the development could make it more difficult for local residents to move freely and reach their properties.
The organization also reported an incident near Khallat al-Hummus in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, where Israeli settlers raided the vicinity of the home of Palestinian resident Khairi Mohammed Abu Tuhfa. The incident reportedly caused fear among members of his family.
Meanwhile, near Umm Safa village northwest of Ramallah, another settlement outpost established roughly two months ago has reportedly grown into an inhabited site. According to reports, construction has progressed quickly, with further preparations underway that could enable the site to spread onto additional Palestinian land.
The rights group said settlers residing at the location have exhibited what it described as extremist conduct toward Palestinians. It also warned that the accelerated construction “was creating new conditions on the ground and threatening residents’ land and property.”
The issue of settler violence has also drawn criticism from US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In August, he referred to Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as “terrorists” and said such actions were causing serious harm to Israel’s reputation.
The Al-Baidar Organization said the newly established site forms part of ongoing settlement expansion and warned that its presence could place additional pressure on Palestinian-owned land. The group also cautioned that the development could make it more difficult for local residents to move freely and reach their properties.
The organization also reported an incident near Khallat al-Hummus in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, where Israeli settlers raided the vicinity of the home of Palestinian resident Khairi Mohammed Abu Tuhfa. The incident reportedly caused fear among members of his family.
Meanwhile, near Umm Safa village northwest of Ramallah, another settlement outpost established roughly two months ago has reportedly grown into an inhabited site. According to reports, construction has progressed quickly, with further preparations underway that could enable the site to spread onto additional Palestinian land.
The rights group said settlers residing at the location have exhibited what it described as extremist conduct toward Palestinians. It also warned that the accelerated construction “was creating new conditions on the ground and threatening residents’ land and property.”
The issue of settler violence has also drawn criticism from US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In August, he referred to Israelis involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as “terrorists” and said such actions were causing serious harm to Israel’s reputation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment