Sugar, Gold Rates Down, Cooking Oil Up In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Sugar and gold prices decreased while the price of cooking oil surged in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49kg bag of Indian sugar fell from 2,650 afs to 2,600 afs.

Meanwhile, the price of 16 litres of Malaysian cooking oil increased from 1,950 afs to 2,000 afs.

He said prices of other essential food items remained unchanged, with a 49kg bag of Kazakh flour selling for 1,600 afs, a 24kg bag of Indian rice for 2,500 afs, one kilogramme of African black tea for 380 afs and one kilogramme of Indonesian green tea for 350 afs.

Safi noted that retail prices differed slightly from wholesale prices in some cases, while the difference was more significant for some other products.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer in Dahan-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,650 afs, a 24kg bag of Indian rice at 2,550 afs and a 49kg bag of Indian sugar at 2,550 afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil sold for 2,050 afs, while one kilogramme of black tea cost 430 afs and the same quantity of green tea cost 400 afs.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in the Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gramme of Arabian gold declined from 7,350 afs to 7,270 afs, while the price of the same amount of Russian gold dropped from 5,850 afs to 5,800 afs.

Gold dealers attributed fluctuations in local gold prices to changes in international markets.

Hikmatullah Muhammadi, an employee at a fuel station in Kabul's Wazirabad area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the price of one litre of petrol stayed unchanged at 89 afs, while diesel remained stable at 79 afs per litre.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a shopkeeper in Kabul's Dahan-i-Bagh area, said one kilogramme of liquefied gas was selling for 65 afs.

Currency exchange rates

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was exchanged for 64.90 afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees fetched 227 afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar traded at 64.60 afs, while 1,000 Pakistani rupees exchanged for 227 afs.

hz/sa