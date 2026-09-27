Russian, Ukrainian Attacks Leave 10 Dead Trump Calls For Agreement
The Associated Press reported that four people were killed and several others wounded in Russian attacks on various parts of Ukraine on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Russian officials said three people were killed and two others wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, while three more people were killed in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia.
The report said Ukraine had continued long-range drone attacks on industrial facilities in Russia, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces had targeted the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar.
It added that US President Donald Trump, following his recent meeting with Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said he hoped Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin would reach an agreement and end the war.
Zelenskiy said Russia had intensified its attacks and called on Ukraine's allies to increase pressure on Moscow.
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