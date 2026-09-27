Rocket Lab Launches Earth Observation Satellite

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rocket Lab announced the successful launch of a new Earth observation satellite, as part of a mission carried out by an Electron rocket from the company's launch complex in New Zealand.

The company explained that the Owlright Owlright Owlright mission carried the thirteenth satellite of Synspective's StriX series, which was successfully placed in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 559 kilometers.

The launch aims to expand the StriX constellation dedicated to imaging the Earth using SAR synthetic aperture radar, which provides high-resolution images of the Earth's surface in all weather conditions.

Rocket Lab said the mission marks the 97th launch of an Electron rocket and the company's 18th this year.

It added that the Electron rocket succeeded in launching all thirteen StriX satellites into orbit, while 14 other launches are still scheduled to deploy the rest of the constellation's satellites by the end of the decade.