Qatar, Tanzania Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of Tanzania HE Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday met with Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The two officials discussed cooperation in areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them. Those in attendance included Tanzania's Ambassador to Qatar H E Habibu Awesi Mohamed, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, and the delegation accompanying Nchemba.

Following the meeting, the Transport Minister and H E Nchemba and his delegation paid a visit to Karwa and viewed Qatar's experience with developing a modern, sustainable public transit system.

They also visited the Lusail Bus Depot and viewed the e-bus operation ecosystem and the charging infrastructure, as well as the advanced technologies and systems used for operational management and efficiency.

The Tanzania delegation was also briefed on the e-bus fleet operation and management mechanism, charging systems, and the smart solutions in place that help manage operations efficiently, and reduce carbon emissions in step with Qatar's sustainability and eco-friendliness goals.

Tanzania PM's visit comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise between the two sides, and exploring future opportunities to benefit from the Qatari expertise in sustainable public transportation.

