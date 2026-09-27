Two Giant Pandas Set Off From Chengdu To US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Chengdu, China: A pair of Chinese giant pandas departed for Zoo Atlanta in the United States on a chartered flight at 2:55am Sunday, kicking off their 10-year stay at the zoo, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Before their departure from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding held a farewell ceremony for Ping Ping, a sturdy yet agile male panda born on March 17, 2020, and Fu Shuang, a chubby, vivacious female born on October 18, 2020.

To ensure the pandas' safety and comfort during their trans-Pacific journey, the Chinese team drew up a detailed transportation plan and prepared ample supplies of fresh bamboo shoots, bamboo, apples and emergency medications, officials with the administration said.

Before the journey, the pandas also underwent transport acclimation training to help reduce anxiety and stress.

Senior veterinarians and keepers from the United States are accompanying the pandas, monitoring their health in real time and attending to their dietary and other needs during the journey. The Chinese side has also arranged for two teams of veterinarians and keepers to travel to Zoo Atlanta in advance to make the necessary preparations.

During the flight, cabin temperature and humidity will be maintained within a comfortable range for the pandas.

Upon arrival in Atlanta, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will undergo quarantine and health checks. Chinese veterinarians and keepers will stay at the zoo throughout the quarantine period to care for the pandas and help them adapt to their new surroundings through acclimation and behavioral training.

To create a healthy and comfortable living environment for the pandas, Chinese experts and Zoo Atlanta have held multiple online and in-person meetings since December 2025 to discuss the upgrading of the zoo's panda facilities. Chinese experts provided technical guidance on facilities and equipment, husbandry and management, food supplies and health care.

Zoo Atlanta has adopted the recommendations and carried out the renovations as planned. The upgraded facilities feature a significantly expanded indoor exhibit area, new enrichment features such as climbing structures, rock platforms and a pool, and an upgraded monitoring system that provides more comprehensive real-time information on conditions inside and outside the enclosures.

In mid-September, Chinese experts conducted an on-site inspection and acceptance check of the upgraded facilities.

In terms of food supplies, Zoo Atlanta can obtain a variety of edible bamboo locally, as the area's climate is similar to that of Chengdu. Fresh bamboo can be harvested year-round, ensuring an adequate supply for the two pandas, Chinese experts said.

China and Zoo Atlanta have conducted cooperative research on panda conservation for more than two decades and made significant progress. The two sides have jointly carried out more than 30 research projects and published over 50 academic papers, making a number of technological breakthroughs in panda breeding and cub rearing, behavioral studies, and disease prevention and control.

During their cooperation, the two sides successfully bred seven pandas, representing a high level of achievement in international panda breeding cooperation.

The two sides have also carried out extensive academic and people-to-people exchanges, helping facilitate mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.