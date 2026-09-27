Godavari River Level Rises At Bhadrachalam In Telangana After Heavy Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) The water level in the Godavari River in Telangana was rising following recent rainfall and increased inflows from upstream, officials said on Sunday.

The water level in the river crossed 40 feet on Sunday morning at temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Officials said the water level, which was only 17 feet two days ago, rose to 25 feet on Saturday evening with huge inflows from upstream. The level further rose to 40 feet on Sunday morning. Several stair rows of the bathing ghats at Bhadrachalam were submerged.

Irrigation Department officials said that with the inflows continuing, the water level is likely to increase further. If the water level rises to 43 feet, authorities will issue the first-floor flood warning.

Meanwhile, the Vamsadhara River in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh remained in spate. However, the floods subsided in the Nagavali River.

Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and inflows from other sources had intensified flooding in both the rivers, and the district administration had issued a second flood warning at the Narayanapuram Anicut on September 25.

However, the Srikakulam District Collector has advised people living in villages along the rivers to remain on alert.

Several villages in the district were affected by flash floods due to heavy rains under the impact of Deep Depression, which crossed the coast on September 24.

Roads were damaged due to floods, cutting off several villages. With the floods beginning to recede, authorities were busy restoring the roads.

The heavy rains and flash floods inundated crops, causing huge losses to farmers in Srikakulam district.

Meanwhile, crops in hundreds of acres were damaged in Gopalapuram in East Godavari district due to recent rains and floods. The crops remained submerged for the last three days. According to officials, overflowing rivulets, streams, and canals led to the submergence of crops.

Farmers are worried that if the crops remain underwater for another three days, they will be completely destroyed. Officials and public representatives were visiting the affected villages.