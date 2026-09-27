403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia Pursues Resolution to Disputes With Thailand
(MENAFN) Cambodia is pursuing a "fair and lasting" resolution to its disputes with Thailand and is pressing for respect for the sovereign equality of nations, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.
Prak said recent tensions and conflict between Cambodia and Thailand had "seriously eroded trust and confidence," calling for full implementation of agreements already reached between the two neighbors and a swift resumption of survey and demarcation work through their Joint Boundary Commission.
He noted that more than 20,000 Cambodian civilians remain unable to return home, urging progress toward resolving the countries' outstanding boundary disputes. On the maritime dispute between the two nations, Prak said Cambodia had launched compulsory conciliation proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) after Thailand terminated a 2001 memorandum that had governed the issue.
"Both Cambodia and Thailand stand to gain from a fair and lasting settlement," he said, adding that Phnom Penh continues to pursue relations with Bangkok grounded in "peace, cooperation, and mutual respect."
Prak also emphasized sovereign equality as a bedrock principle of international relations.
"The (UN) Charter does not prescribe one standard for the powerful and another for the less powerful," he said.
"All member states, large or small, are equal before the charter," he added, arguing that international law must be upheld and disputes resolved through peaceful means.
Laos Addresses the UN General Assembly
Separately, Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane told the General Assembly that "deepening trust begins with renewed commitment to inclusive multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core."
"The question of Palestine remains an enduring test of multilateral credibility," Thongsavanh said, expressing deep concern over the humanitarian catastrophe and reconstruction needs in Gaza.
Cautioning against letting the two-state solution "slip beyond reach," he called for a just and lasting peace that guarantees Palestinians' right to self-determination through an independent state of Palestine.
He also called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and its removal from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Prak said recent tensions and conflict between Cambodia and Thailand had "seriously eroded trust and confidence," calling for full implementation of agreements already reached between the two neighbors and a swift resumption of survey and demarcation work through their Joint Boundary Commission.
He noted that more than 20,000 Cambodian civilians remain unable to return home, urging progress toward resolving the countries' outstanding boundary disputes. On the maritime dispute between the two nations, Prak said Cambodia had launched compulsory conciliation proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) after Thailand terminated a 2001 memorandum that had governed the issue.
"Both Cambodia and Thailand stand to gain from a fair and lasting settlement," he said, adding that Phnom Penh continues to pursue relations with Bangkok grounded in "peace, cooperation, and mutual respect."
Prak also emphasized sovereign equality as a bedrock principle of international relations.
"The (UN) Charter does not prescribe one standard for the powerful and another for the less powerful," he said.
"All member states, large or small, are equal before the charter," he added, arguing that international law must be upheld and disputes resolved through peaceful means.
Laos Addresses the UN General Assembly
Separately, Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane told the General Assembly that "deepening trust begins with renewed commitment to inclusive multilateralism, with the United Nations at its core."
"The question of Palestine remains an enduring test of multilateral credibility," Thongsavanh said, expressing deep concern over the humanitarian catastrophe and reconstruction needs in Gaza.
Cautioning against letting the two-state solution "slip beyond reach," he called for a just and lasting peace that guarantees Palestinians' right to self-determination through an independent state of Palestine.
He also called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and its removal from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment