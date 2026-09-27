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Netanyahu Lashes Out at Opposition Alliance Ahead of Knesset Vote
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an attack Saturday on five opposition leaders after they agreed to join forces ahead of next month's Knesset election aimed at unseating his government.
In his first reaction to the pact, Netanyahu alleged that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot would attempt to build a government alongside Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Arab parties.
"Only a strong Likud will stop them," Netanyahu wrote on the US social media platform X, referring to his right-wing political party.
He shared an AI-altered version of a group photo taken at the opposition meeting, digitally inserting United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta'al leader Ahmad Tibi into the image.
An Israeli channel reported that the five opposition figures gathered at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv to hash out a joint strategy ahead of the Oct. 27 election.
The meeting brought together Lapid of Yesh Atid, Eisenkot of Yashar, Bennett of Together, Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Golan of the Democrats.
In a document issued following the meeting, the five leaders declared that replacing the current government stands as their "shared highest objective," setting aside their ideological differences.
They further pledged not to campaign against one another until a new government takes shape, and committed to working toward boosting voter turnout and widening support for the opposition bloc.
The leaders, however, stopped short of agreeing on a joint candidate for prime minister.
In his first reaction to the pact, Netanyahu alleged that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot would attempt to build a government alongside Yair Lapid, Yair Golan, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Arab parties.
"Only a strong Likud will stop them," Netanyahu wrote on the US social media platform X, referring to his right-wing political party.
He shared an AI-altered version of a group photo taken at the opposition meeting, digitally inserting United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas and Hadash-Ta'al leader Ahmad Tibi into the image.
An Israeli channel reported that the five opposition figures gathered at Lapid's home in Tel Aviv to hash out a joint strategy ahead of the Oct. 27 election.
The meeting brought together Lapid of Yesh Atid, Eisenkot of Yashar, Bennett of Together, Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Golan of the Democrats.
In a document issued following the meeting, the five leaders declared that replacing the current government stands as their "shared highest objective," setting aside their ideological differences.
They further pledged not to campaign against one another until a new government takes shape, and committed to working toward boosting voter turnout and widening support for the opposition bloc.
The leaders, however, stopped short of agreeing on a joint candidate for prime minister.
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