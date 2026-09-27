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Hamas Offers to Mediate Yemen's Warring Factions, Chief Says
(MENAFN) The head of Hamas's political bureau announced Saturday that the group has extended an offer to mediate between Yemen's warring parties, voicing hope the initiative will gain acceptance.
In his first televised interview since assuming the role in July, Khalil al-Hayya told Qatar-based media that the movement had already put forward its proposal.
"We have offered mediation between the disputing and warring parties in Yemen, and I hope this offer will be accepted," he said.
The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, have battled a Saudi-led coalition for more than a decade. That conflict, largely dormant since a 2022 truce, flared back up in July when the Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and have since claimed territorial gains along the coast.
Al-Hayya disclosed that Hamas leaders have held more than four rounds of meetings with US officials since last year, with discussions centered on the Palestinian issue, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian demands.
"We sensed understanding from the Americans," he said. "We heard understanding and praise in private and in public, but we want real, practical action."
He called for implementation of the Gaza roadmap, accusing Israel of blocking Arab and Muslim efforts to deliver relief to Gaza.
On the question of Palestinian reconciliation, al-Hayya said Hamas stands ready to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to lay the groundwork for a unified national program.
He said the elections planned for November should help restore geographic and political unity across Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Should the vote be postponed, he added, the existing political alliance would remain open to incorporating other factions as part of a push toward a broader national framework.
Still, al-Hayya warned that the Palestinian cause risks being sidelined amid the region's wars and crises, accusing Israel of squandering chances for a settlement.
He said lasting regional stability would remain unreachable until Palestinians secure their rights and establish a state, vowing to resist any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.
In his first televised interview since assuming the role in July, Khalil al-Hayya told Qatar-based media that the movement had already put forward its proposal.
"We have offered mediation between the disputing and warring parties in Yemen, and I hope this offer will be accepted," he said.
The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, have battled a Saudi-led coalition for more than a decade. That conflict, largely dormant since a 2022 truce, flared back up in July when the Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and have since claimed territorial gains along the coast.
Al-Hayya disclosed that Hamas leaders have held more than four rounds of meetings with US officials since last year, with discussions centered on the Palestinian issue, the Gaza Strip and Palestinian demands.
"We sensed understanding from the Americans," he said. "We heard understanding and praise in private and in public, but we want real, practical action."
He called for implementation of the Gaza roadmap, accusing Israel of blocking Arab and Muslim efforts to deliver relief to Gaza.
On the question of Palestinian reconciliation, al-Hayya said Hamas stands ready to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to lay the groundwork for a unified national program.
He said the elections planned for November should help restore geographic and political unity across Gaza, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Should the vote be postponed, he added, the existing political alliance would remain open to incorporating other factions as part of a push toward a broader national framework.
Still, al-Hayya warned that the Palestinian cause risks being sidelined amid the region's wars and crises, accusing Israel of squandering chances for a settlement.
He said lasting regional stability would remain unreachable until Palestinians secure their rights and establish a state, vowing to resist any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.
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