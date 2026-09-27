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Oman Vows to Protect Hormuz Strait
(MENAFN) Oman committed Saturday to continuing its role safeguarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while pressing Iran and the United States to pursue a lasting political settlement to their ongoing disputes.
Speaking before the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi warned that the conflict sparked earlier this year by US-Israeli strikes on Iran has endangered regional security and disrupted shipping and trade through the vital waterway.
The disruption, he said, has rippled outward to affect energy security, global prices and confidence in the broader international system
.
Albusaidi affirmed that Oman remains committed to protecting navigation through the strait in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and he called on all parties to work with Muscat to keep the critical chokepoint open while respecting the interests of nations that rely on it.
The foreign minister also pressed Tehran and Washington to settle their outstanding disputes and pursue political understandings capable of delivering a durable exit from the crisis.
Albusaidi expressed solidarity with neighboring states over measures they have taken to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Turning to Yemen, he reaffirmed Oman's support for a political settlement that preserves the country's unity, stability and territorial integrity, urging the warring parties to reach an agreement that protects Yemen's sovereignty and its relations with neighboring countries.
Speaking before the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi warned that the conflict sparked earlier this year by US-Israeli strikes on Iran has endangered regional security and disrupted shipping and trade through the vital waterway.
The disruption, he said, has rippled outward to affect energy security, global prices and confidence in the broader international system
.
Albusaidi affirmed that Oman remains committed to protecting navigation through the strait in accordance with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and he called on all parties to work with Muscat to keep the critical chokepoint open while respecting the interests of nations that rely on it.
The foreign minister also pressed Tehran and Washington to settle their outstanding disputes and pursue political understandings capable of delivering a durable exit from the crisis.
Albusaidi expressed solidarity with neighboring states over measures they have taken to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Turning to Yemen, he reaffirmed Oman's support for a political settlement that preserves the country's unity, stability and territorial integrity, urging the warring parties to reach an agreement that protects Yemen's sovereignty and its relations with neighboring countries.
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