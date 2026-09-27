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Mauritius Blocks Israel-Bound Flight, Citing Diplomatic Reasons
(MENAFN) Mauritius denied landing clearance Saturday for a scheduled flight arriving from Israel, forcing organizers to scrap the trip after last-ditch efforts to win approval fell through, according to Israeli media reports.
An Israeli outlet reported that the Air Seychelles flight had been set to depart Israel for Mauritius but was pulled after officials declined to authorize its landing.
Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator organizing the trip, said clearance for the flight had actually been secured months in advance. The company said it was told the last-minute refusal stemmed from "political and diplomatic considerations."
Mauritian officials have not yet issued a public response to the decision.
Meanwhile, sources speaking to an Israeli channel pointed to a different explanation, linking the denial to Mauritius's absence from the delegation present for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address this week at the UN General Assembly.
Spirit World Productions said it is now coordinating with Air Seychelles and relevant authorities to sort out arrangements for the passengers left stranded by the cancellation.
An Israeli outlet reported that the Air Seychelles flight had been set to depart Israel for Mauritius but was pulled after officials declined to authorize its landing.
Spirit World Productions, the Israeli tour operator organizing the trip, said clearance for the flight had actually been secured months in advance. The company said it was told the last-minute refusal stemmed from "political and diplomatic considerations."
Mauritian officials have not yet issued a public response to the decision.
Meanwhile, sources speaking to an Israeli channel pointed to a different explanation, linking the denial to Mauritius's absence from the delegation present for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address this week at the UN General Assembly.
Spirit World Productions said it is now coordinating with Air Seychelles and relevant authorities to sort out arrangements for the passengers left stranded by the cancellation.
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