403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq, US Strike Deal to Restart Dollar Shipments After Standoff
(MENAFN) Iraq and the United States have struck an understanding to restart the flow of dollar cash shipments into the country, ending a suspension that stretched on for months, an Iraqi government spokesman announced Saturday.
Spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told an Iraqi news agency that the breakthrough came during a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, and that the renewed shipments are intended to ease Iraq's ongoing need for foreign currency.
"A new shipment will arrive in the coming days," al-Aboudi said, though he stopped short of revealing the shipment's value or a firm delivery timeline.
According to al-Aboudi, the deal comes on the heels of measures taken by Baghdad to sharpen its oversight of dollar distribution, crack down on currency misuse, and push forward the expansion of electronic payments — part of a broader push toward a more digitized economy.
The US had halted dollar cash deliveries to Iraq back in April, a suspension that included a shipment worth an estimated $500 million, as Washington ramped up pressure on Baghdad to rein in the influence of Iran-backed militias.
For Iraq's heavily cash-dependent economy, these dollar shipments carry outsized weight. The country's foreign currency reserves remain parked in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told an Iraqi news agency that the breakthrough came during a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, and that the renewed shipments are intended to ease Iraq's ongoing need for foreign currency.
"A new shipment will arrive in the coming days," al-Aboudi said, though he stopped short of revealing the shipment's value or a firm delivery timeline.
According to al-Aboudi, the deal comes on the heels of measures taken by Baghdad to sharpen its oversight of dollar distribution, crack down on currency misuse, and push forward the expansion of electronic payments — part of a broader push toward a more digitized economy.
The US had halted dollar cash deliveries to Iraq back in April, a suspension that included a shipment worth an estimated $500 million, as Washington ramped up pressure on Baghdad to rein in the influence of Iran-backed militias.
For Iraq's heavily cash-dependent economy, these dollar shipments carry outsized weight. The country's foreign currency reserves remain parked in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment