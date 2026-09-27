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Dubai records 335 sales of $10m+ homes in first eight months of 2026
(MENAFN- Total Communications)
Dubai records 335 sales of $10m+ homes
in first eight months of 2026
New market analysis shows Palm Jumeirah still a prime location for high-end
property investors
Dubai, UAE, 27th September; 2026: The Dubai real estate sector recorded 335 sales of homes valued at $10 million (AED36.7 million) and above in the first eight months of 2026, underling the city’s position as one of the world’s leading luxury residential markets.
An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties reveals that there were 206 high end villa sales transactions totalling AED11.7 billion between January and the end of August, and 129 luxury apartment sales amounting to AED8.67 billion.
Palm Jumeirah’s position as a prime residential location was again highlighted by sustained investor interest placing it among the top three areas for villa and apartment sales at $10 million + both in terms of volume and value.
The Palm Jumeirah luxury sales breakdown was 35 apartments (#1 by value) worth AED 2.18 billion (#2 by count) at an average of AED 62.2 million, and 28 villas (#3) at AED 1.85 billion (#3) at an average of AED 66.2M.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: "There is still a great deal of money moving through the very top of Dubai's property market, reinforcing the city’s position among the leading global investment hubs for high-net-worth individuals.
“More and more investors are making serious commitments because they regard Dubai as one of the most desirable places in the world to live, work and raise families, something which has also been highlighted by high volumes of new and renewed rental contracts in recent months.”
The leading area in terms of overall luxury villa sales volume and value was the master-planned residential community of Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid which recorded 48 transactions totalling AED2.77 billion at an average price of AED 57.8 million.
The most expensive apartment sold during the first eight months of the year was a 31,201 sq ft 6-bedroom unit at Aman Residences in Jumeirah Second which fetched AED 422 million.The most expensive villa was a 44,903 sq ft 7-bedroom property at La Mer in Jumeirah First which went for AED350 million.
TOP 5 AREAS FOR $10 MILLION-PLUS SALES BY OVERALL VALUE
Apartments
AreaTransactionsTotal valueAverage priceRank by count
Jumeirah Second31AED 2.77BAED 89.6M2
Palm Jumeirah35AED 2.18BAED 62.2M1
Jumeirah First16AED 893.5MAED 55.8M3
Downtown Dubai14AED 821.8MAED 58.7M4
Business Bay11AED 694.2MAED 63.1M5
Villas
AreaTransactionsTotal valueAverage priceRank by
count
Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid48AED 2.77BAED 57.8M1
Palm Jebel Ali43AED 2.04BAED 47.5M2
Palm Jumeirah28AED 1.85BAED 66.2M3
Emirates Living15AED 1.08BAED 72.0M4
Wadi Al Safa 315AED 766.4MAED 51.0M4
TOP 5 HIGHEST-VALUE TRANSACTIONS
Apartments
PriceBedsSize sq ftPrice sq ftSale typeArea, Master ProjectProject
AED 422.0M631,201AED 13,525Off-planJumeirah SecondAman Residences
AED 356.2M631,201AED 11,417Off-planJumeirah SecondAman Residences
AED 225.9M631,387AED 7,199Off-planPalm JumeirahThe Alba Residences
AED 210.0M521,812AED 9,628Off-planJumeirah SecondPeninsula Dubai Residences
AED 200.0M520,418AED 9,795Off-planBusiness BayBugatti Residences By Binghatti
Villas
PriceBedsSize sq ftPrice sq ftSale typeArea, Master ProjectProject
AED 350.0M744,903AED 12,986Off-planJumeirah First, La Mer
AED 145.0M618,844AED 20,714ResalePalm JumeirahSignature Villas
AED 134.0M931,527AED 3,858ResaleEmirates Living,Emirates Hills
AED 115.0M618,303AED 7,390ResalePalm JumeirahEome
AED 110.0M516,336AED 15,714ResalePalm JumeirahSignature Villas
Ends
Dubai records 335 sales of $10m+ homes
in first eight months of 2026
New market analysis shows Palm Jumeirah still a prime location for high-end
property investors
Dubai, UAE, 27th September; 2026: The Dubai real estate sector recorded 335 sales of homes valued at $10 million (AED36.7 million) and above in the first eight months of 2026, underling the city’s position as one of the world’s leading luxury residential markets.
An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties reveals that there were 206 high end villa sales transactions totalling AED11.7 billion between January and the end of August, and 129 luxury apartment sales amounting to AED8.67 billion.
Palm Jumeirah’s position as a prime residential location was again highlighted by sustained investor interest placing it among the top three areas for villa and apartment sales at $10 million + both in terms of volume and value.
The Palm Jumeirah luxury sales breakdown was 35 apartments (#1 by value) worth AED 2.18 billion (#2 by count) at an average of AED 62.2 million, and 28 villas (#3) at AED 1.85 billion (#3) at an average of AED 66.2M.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: "There is still a great deal of money moving through the very top of Dubai's property market, reinforcing the city’s position among the leading global investment hubs for high-net-worth individuals.
“More and more investors are making serious commitments because they regard Dubai as one of the most desirable places in the world to live, work and raise families, something which has also been highlighted by high volumes of new and renewed rental contracts in recent months.”
The leading area in terms of overall luxury villa sales volume and value was the master-planned residential community of Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid which recorded 48 transactions totalling AED2.77 billion at an average price of AED 57.8 million.
The most expensive apartment sold during the first eight months of the year was a 31,201 sq ft 6-bedroom unit at Aman Residences in Jumeirah Second which fetched AED 422 million.The most expensive villa was a 44,903 sq ft 7-bedroom property at La Mer in Jumeirah First which went for AED350 million.
TOP 5 AREAS FOR $10 MILLION-PLUS SALES BY OVERALL VALUE
Apartments
AreaTransactionsTotal valueAverage priceRank by count
Jumeirah Second31AED 2.77BAED 89.6M2
Palm Jumeirah35AED 2.18BAED 62.2M1
Jumeirah First16AED 893.5MAED 55.8M3
Downtown Dubai14AED 821.8MAED 58.7M4
Business Bay11AED 694.2MAED 63.1M5
Villas
AreaTransactionsTotal valueAverage priceRank by
count
Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid48AED 2.77BAED 57.8M1
Palm Jebel Ali43AED 2.04BAED 47.5M2
Palm Jumeirah28AED 1.85BAED 66.2M3
Emirates Living15AED 1.08BAED 72.0M4
Wadi Al Safa 315AED 766.4MAED 51.0M4
TOP 5 HIGHEST-VALUE TRANSACTIONS
Apartments
PriceBedsSize sq ftPrice sq ftSale typeArea, Master ProjectProject
AED 422.0M631,201AED 13,525Off-planJumeirah SecondAman Residences
AED 356.2M631,201AED 11,417Off-planJumeirah SecondAman Residences
AED 225.9M631,387AED 7,199Off-planPalm JumeirahThe Alba Residences
AED 210.0M521,812AED 9,628Off-planJumeirah SecondPeninsula Dubai Residences
AED 200.0M520,418AED 9,795Off-planBusiness BayBugatti Residences By Binghatti
Villas
PriceBedsSize sq ftPrice sq ftSale typeArea, Master ProjectProject
AED 350.0M744,903AED 12,986Off-planJumeirah First, La Mer
AED 145.0M618,844AED 20,714ResalePalm JumeirahSignature Villas
AED 134.0M931,527AED 3,858ResaleEmirates Living,Emirates Hills
AED 115.0M618,303AED 7,390ResalePalm JumeirahEome
AED 110.0M516,336AED 15,714ResalePalm JumeirahSignature Villas
Ends
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