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Old Doha Port Continues Its Fifth Consecutive Participation at Monaco Yacht Show 2026, Strengthening Its Presence at One of the World’s Leading Yachting Events
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Old Doha Port has successfully concluded its participation in Monaco Yacht Show 2026, held from 23 to 26 September at Port Hercule, Monaco.
The participation provided Old Doha Port with an opportunity to engage with yacht owners, operators, industry leaders and potential partners from across the international yachting sector. Through its continued presence at the show, Old Doha Port was able to reinforce its role in connecting Qatar with the global yachting community and sharing the country’s growing maritime sector with international audiences.
During His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco’s tour of the exhibition, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, welcomed him at the Upper Deck Lounge. During the tour, he shared an overview of Old Doha Port’s journey from a historic harbor to a contemporary waterfront and marine destination and outlined the Port’s role in connecting Qatar with the global yachting community.
For the second consecutive year, Old Doha Port was the official sponsor of the Upper Deck Lounge, one of the show’s key hospitality and networking environments. The sponsorship enabled the Port to present Qatar’s growing role in yachting and maritime tourism, while raising awareness of the Qatar Boat Show among international industry audiences.
Commenting on the conclusion of the show, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said: “Monaco Yacht Show brings together the people and ideas shaping the future of yachting. For Old Doha Port, it is an opportunity to build the relationships that matter, introduce Qatar as a gateway for the international yachting community and bring new perspectives back to Doha. This exchange supports our ambition to grow a maritime destination that combines world-class facilities, hospitality and Qatar’s enduring connection to the sea.”
Through its continued participation in Monaco Yacht Show, Old Doha Port is advancing Qatar’s role in global yachting and supporting Doha’s position as a destination for yachting, marine tourism and waterfront experiences.
The participation provided Old Doha Port with an opportunity to engage with yacht owners, operators, industry leaders and potential partners from across the international yachting sector. Through its continued presence at the show, Old Doha Port was able to reinforce its role in connecting Qatar with the global yachting community and sharing the country’s growing maritime sector with international audiences.
During His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco’s tour of the exhibition, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, welcomed him at the Upper Deck Lounge. During the tour, he shared an overview of Old Doha Port’s journey from a historic harbor to a contemporary waterfront and marine destination and outlined the Port’s role in connecting Qatar with the global yachting community.
For the second consecutive year, Old Doha Port was the official sponsor of the Upper Deck Lounge, one of the show’s key hospitality and networking environments. The sponsorship enabled the Port to present Qatar’s growing role in yachting and maritime tourism, while raising awareness of the Qatar Boat Show among international industry audiences.
Commenting on the conclusion of the show, Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said: “Monaco Yacht Show brings together the people and ideas shaping the future of yachting. For Old Doha Port, it is an opportunity to build the relationships that matter, introduce Qatar as a gateway for the international yachting community and bring new perspectives back to Doha. This exchange supports our ambition to grow a maritime destination that combines world-class facilities, hospitality and Qatar’s enduring connection to the sea.”
Through its continued participation in Monaco Yacht Show, Old Doha Port is advancing Qatar’s role in global yachting and supporting Doha’s position as a destination for yachting, marine tourism and waterfront experiences.
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