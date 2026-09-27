Bangkok Flooding Eases As Rainfall Subsides

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (NNN) -- Flooding in Bangkok is showing signs of easing as rainfall subsides after a monsoon trough and low-pressure system moved away from the Thai capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said rainfall had eased compared with the past two to three days, with most areas now experiencing light to moderate rain.

The low-pressure system had moved towards western Thailand and Myanmar, while heavy rain had shifted to western parts of the country, he said.

"Rainfall conditions in Bangkok and the eastern region are showing an easing trend, becoming less severe compared with the past two to three days," he said after visiting the Flood Prevention Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Sunday.

Chadchart said water levels in canals near the Chao Phraya River had begun to recede, although several major canals, including Khlong Prem Prachakon, Khlong Lat Phrao, Khlong Saen Saep and Khlong Prawet Buri Rom, remained at critical levels.

“Pumping operations are continuing as water continues to flow into the canals from surrounding areas,” he said.

Chadchart advised residents to check road conditions before travelling, while response teams had been deployed to assist those stranded by flooding in Lat Krabang, Nong Chok and Min Buri.

Meanwhile, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksameesaengchan said supplies of consumer goods and daily essentials remained sufficient and urged people not to panic.

She said the government was closely monitoring the flood situation and had instructed relevant agencies to coordinate efforts to assist affected communities.

"Inspections by the Department of Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce, confirm that supplies of consumer goods remain adequate, with no underlying factors warranting price increases," she said.

The department had coordinated with manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and convenience stores to monitor inventories, increase restocking and expedite distribution to areas experiencing high demand, noting that flooding had affected transportation and access to some outlets, she said.

--NNN