RTA Launches Dubai Mobility Lab To Test Driverless Transport At Silicon Oasis

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai has launched a new facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis dedicated to testing autonomous mobility technologies, as the emirate steps up efforts to turn future transport concepts into technologies that can be deployed on its roads.

Dubai's Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy aims to make 25 per cent of all mobility journeys in Dubai autonomous by 2030.

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The Dubai Mobility Labs, unveiled by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), is designed to give companies, developers and research institutions an environment to develop, test and certify emerging mobility systems.

The facility is part of Dubai's wider push to establish itself as a global centre for future mobility, while creating opportunities for specialised companies, researchers and talent to work on next-generation transport technologies.

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