MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Celebrate the flavors of fall at Ascension St. Matthew's Church's annual Fall Fare & Soup-Palooza! Stop by for homemade soups, fresh rolls, baked goods, canned garden goods, shopping, a silent auction and more. Vegetarian and gluten-free soup options will also be available.

Choose to dine in or take your favorites home. Browse handmade and specialty gift shop items, purchase donation tickets for a chance to win great prizes, and enjoy an evening of good food and fellowship.

Thursday, October 8, 2026

⏰ 4:00–8:00 p.m.

Ascension St. Matthew's Church, 522 Homestead Blvd., Price

Meal Pricing: Large bowl of soup & roll – $8 | Small bowl & roll – $5 | Takeout quart of soup & 2 rolls – $13

All proceeds benefit Ascension St. Matthew's Church ministry and charitable projects. All are welcome!

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Fall Fare 2026 – Annual Soup-Palooza! News Provided By September 27, 2026, 06:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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