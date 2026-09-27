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Iran Rules Out Military Retaliation Over Aviation Restrictions
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme National Security Council denies reports that Tehran plans to launch a military response to restrictions recently imposed on Iranian aviation, according to reports.
The council says diplomatic discussions are underway with the countries involved to lift some of what it describes as “unlawfully imposed” restrictions affecting Iranian air travel.
It also says Iran has “numerous non-military options” that can be used against certain airports if necessary.
The statement follows remarks by council secretary Mohsen Rezaei earlier in the week, when he warned neighboring countries against cooperating with US measures targeting Iranian aviation. He said that preventing Iranian aircraft from operating would result in reciprocal restrictions affecting those countries’ airports.
Senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mohammad Mokhber also warned Friday that regional air travel should be available to all sides.
“Either air travel in the region is available to everyone or to no one,” he said, adding that if Iran could not fly or receive airport services, other countries in the region would not be able to do so either.
Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Iranian airlines would face a worldwide suspension of operations starting Sept. 23 under new sanctions. The measures also prevent Iranian flights from operating in several regional countries, including Oman, the UAE and Iraq.
The council says diplomatic discussions are underway with the countries involved to lift some of what it describes as “unlawfully imposed” restrictions affecting Iranian air travel.
It also says Iran has “numerous non-military options” that can be used against certain airports if necessary.
The statement follows remarks by council secretary Mohsen Rezaei earlier in the week, when he warned neighboring countries against cooperating with US measures targeting Iranian aviation. He said that preventing Iranian aircraft from operating would result in reciprocal restrictions affecting those countries’ airports.
Senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Mohammad Mokhber also warned Friday that regional air travel should be available to all sides.
“Either air travel in the region is available to everyone or to no one,” he said, adding that if Iran could not fly or receive airport services, other countries in the region would not be able to do so either.
Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Iranian airlines would face a worldwide suspension of operations starting Sept. 23 under new sanctions. The measures also prevent Iranian flights from operating in several regional countries, including Oman, the UAE and Iraq.
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