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Gaza Media Office Says Hundreds of Palestinian Journalists Got Killed
(MENAFN) The Israeli army has killed 262 Palestinian journalists and wounded 433 others since the start of its military offensive in the Gaza Strip in 2023, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.
The office says Palestinian journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have faced what it describes as an unprecedented campaign of attacks and destruction.
Palestinian journalists, particularly those in Gaza, have been subjected to "the worst and most horrific campaign of targeting, assassination and systematic destruction known in modern history," the office said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalists.
According to the statement, 26 of the journalists killed were women. Israeli forces have also detained 50 journalists and media workers since the beginning of the war, with 23 still being held under what the office describes as "harrowing conditions."
The media sector has suffered financial losses exceeding $800 million, the statement added.
The office said Israeli forces have completely or partially destroyed 12 print media offices, 23 digital media offices, 12 local radio stations, 16 television and satellite channels, 27 printing presses and the offices of five organizations focused on press freedom.
It called on the international community, the United Nations, the International Federation of Journalists and the Federation of Arab Journalists to take immediate action to provide Palestinian journalists with legal and on-the-ground protection.
The office says Palestinian journalists, particularly those working in Gaza, have faced what it describes as an unprecedented campaign of attacks and destruction.
Palestinian journalists, particularly those in Gaza, have been subjected to "the worst and most horrific campaign of targeting, assassination and systematic destruction known in modern history," the office said in a statement marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalists.
According to the statement, 26 of the journalists killed were women. Israeli forces have also detained 50 journalists and media workers since the beginning of the war, with 23 still being held under what the office describes as "harrowing conditions."
The media sector has suffered financial losses exceeding $800 million, the statement added.
The office said Israeli forces have completely or partially destroyed 12 print media offices, 23 digital media offices, 12 local radio stations, 16 television and satellite channels, 27 printing presses and the offices of five organizations focused on press freedom.
It called on the international community, the United Nations, the International Federation of Journalists and the Federation of Arab Journalists to take immediate action to provide Palestinian journalists with legal and on-the-ground protection.
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