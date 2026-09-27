403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin, Vucic Discuss Energy, Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, oil and gas, transportation and healthcare during a phone conversation on Saturday, according to reports.
The two leaders review several areas related to the further development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.
"Various aspects of the further development of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership relations were discussed, including in the energy, oil and gas industry, transport and healthcare," the Kremlin said.
The conversation comes as Serbia faces uncertainty over its energy ties with Russia. The existing arrangement for Russian gas supplies is scheduled to expire at the end of September, while a US license allowing Serbia’s Russian-owned oil company NIS to operate is also due to expire on Sept. 30.
Russia continues to serve as Serbia’s primary natural gas supplier, providing more than 80% of the country’s gas imports.
Under an extension reached in June, Gazprom continues supplying Serbia on "stable and affordable terms."
The two leaders review several areas related to the further development of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia.
"Various aspects of the further development of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership relations were discussed, including in the energy, oil and gas industry, transport and healthcare," the Kremlin said.
The conversation comes as Serbia faces uncertainty over its energy ties with Russia. The existing arrangement for Russian gas supplies is scheduled to expire at the end of September, while a US license allowing Serbia’s Russian-owned oil company NIS to operate is also due to expire on Sept. 30.
Russia continues to serve as Serbia’s primary natural gas supplier, providing more than 80% of the country’s gas imports.
Under an extension reached in June, Gazprom continues supplying Serbia on "stable and affordable terms."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment