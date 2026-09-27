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Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions on Individuals Linked to Russian Elections
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 44 individuals whom Kyiv says took part in Russia’s State Duma elections in Ukrainian territories currently under Russian control.
Zelenskyy signs a decree implementing a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, according to reports.
Those targeted include individuals previously elected to local administrative bodies established by Russian authorities in areas controlled by Moscow, as well as others whom Ukrainian officials accuse of cooperating with Russia.
The sanctioned individuals include journalist and commentator Irina Kuksenkova and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yuriy Onyshchuk.
Kyiv says it does not recognize the elections held by Russia in the affected territories and considers their results and associated documents to have no legal validity.
Ukrainian authorities also accuse Russia of using the electoral process as a means of strengthening its control over the territories it occupies.
Zelenskyy signs a decree implementing a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, according to reports.
Those targeted include individuals previously elected to local administrative bodies established by Russian authorities in areas controlled by Moscow, as well as others whom Ukrainian officials accuse of cooperating with Russia.
The sanctioned individuals include journalist and commentator Irina Kuksenkova and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yuriy Onyshchuk.
Kyiv says it does not recognize the elections held by Russia in the affected territories and considers their results and associated documents to have no legal validity.
Ukrainian authorities also accuse Russia of using the electoral process as a means of strengthening its control over the territories it occupies.
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