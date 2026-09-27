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Ireland Players Agree to Play Israel in Nations League

Ireland Players Agree to Play Israel in Nations League


2026-09-27 02:54:20
(MENAFN) A “significant majority” of Republic of Ireland players vote to take part in the team’s Nations League fixture against Israel, Football Association of Ireland CEO David Courell says Saturday.

Courell explains that the squad holds a vote after one player requests to leave the team, leading to discussions between the FAI and members of the squad.

“A significant majority” of the players voted to play the Sunday match against Israel, Courell said.

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson confirms that the player later withdraws from the squad.

“This morning was just a change of mind for one of the players,” he said.

Hallgrimsson says the situation creates discomfort among players and officials as they try to balance individual concerns with the interests of the national team.

“Nobody is comfortable at the moment,” Hallgrimsson said. “It’s about limiting the advantage both personally and also for Irish football, that we need to find some solution.”

“There’s no action we do that everyone will agree to,” he added.

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