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China Calls for Dialogue in US-Iran Conflict, Two-State Palestine Solution
(MENAFN) China’s Vice President Han Zheng calls for disputes to be resolved through diplomacy and rejects unilateral military action as he addresses the UN General Assembly amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
"We should settle differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose unilateral military actions that violate the UN Charter and circumvent Security Council authorization," Han said, urging major countries to shoulder "special responsibilities for safeguarding international peace and security," and take the lead in "complying with the rules, upholding rule of law, and doing what's right."
Han also stresses that the sovereignty and security of Middle Eastern countries, including the Gulf states, should be respected.
He further calls for maintaining stable international supply and industrial networks while protecting global trade.
"International industrial and supply chains should be kept stable and unimpeded, and global trade should be safeguarded," said Han.
Turning to the Palestinian issue, Han urges progress on governance in the West Bank and reconstruction efforts in Gaza based on the principle that Palestinians should govern Palestinian territories.
China also supports returning the Palestinian issue to negotiations centered on establishing two states.
China also calls for "bringing the Palestinian question back onto the right track of the two-state solution at an early date," he said.
"We should settle differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose unilateral military actions that violate the UN Charter and circumvent Security Council authorization," Han said, urging major countries to shoulder "special responsibilities for safeguarding international peace and security," and take the lead in "complying with the rules, upholding rule of law, and doing what's right."
Han also stresses that the sovereignty and security of Middle Eastern countries, including the Gulf states, should be respected.
He further calls for maintaining stable international supply and industrial networks while protecting global trade.
"International industrial and supply chains should be kept stable and unimpeded, and global trade should be safeguarded," said Han.
Turning to the Palestinian issue, Han urges progress on governance in the West Bank and reconstruction efforts in Gaza based on the principle that Palestinians should govern Palestinian territories.
China also supports returning the Palestinian issue to negotiations centered on establishing two states.
China also calls for "bringing the Palestinian question back onto the right track of the two-state solution at an early date," he said.
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