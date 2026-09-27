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Labour Members Seek to End Palantir NHS Data Contract
(MENAFN) Members of the UK Labour Party are calling on the government to terminate a £330 million NHS contract with US technology company Palantir during the party’s conference in Liverpool, according to reports.
An emergency motion submitted at the conference urges the Department of Health and Social Care to activate a break clause in its agreement with Palantir concerning the company’s management of the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP).
The platform relies on Palantir’s artificial intelligence and data analysis technology to combine information from different parts of the UK health service. It is designed to help hospitals examine data more efficiently and identify areas where services could be improved.
The motion is backed by the Labour-affiliated Socialist Health Association and at least three local Labour constituency parties. It expresses concerns about allegations involving Palantir and human rights issues.
The motion states that the company is "facing numerous allegations of involvement in serious breaches of human rights, including due to it developing technology for Israel's military to use in its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land and genocide in Gaza."
The proposal also draws attention to the appointment of Labour peer and former deputy leader Tom Watson as senior vice president of Palantir UK.
The debate comes as Labour members seek to challenge the continuation of the government’s agreement with the technology company and raise questions over its role in managing NHS data.
An emergency motion submitted at the conference urges the Department of Health and Social Care to activate a break clause in its agreement with Palantir concerning the company’s management of the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP).
The platform relies on Palantir’s artificial intelligence and data analysis technology to combine information from different parts of the UK health service. It is designed to help hospitals examine data more efficiently and identify areas where services could be improved.
The motion is backed by the Labour-affiliated Socialist Health Association and at least three local Labour constituency parties. It expresses concerns about allegations involving Palantir and human rights issues.
The motion states that the company is "facing numerous allegations of involvement in serious breaches of human rights, including due to it developing technology for Israel's military to use in its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land and genocide in Gaza."
The proposal also draws attention to the appointment of Labour peer and former deputy leader Tom Watson as senior vice president of Palantir UK.
The debate comes as Labour members seek to challenge the continuation of the government’s agreement with the technology company and raise questions over its role in managing NHS data.
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