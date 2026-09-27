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Erdogan Says War Criminals Must Face Justice at Courts
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says individuals responsible for war crimes should face judicial proceedings rather than appear before the UN, while stressing the need to hold those accused of genocide accountable.
"War criminals belong not at the UN rostrum, but in courtrooms where they will answer for the crimes they have committed and the blood they have shed," Erdogan said during the closing ceremony of the 21st EXPO International Trade Fair of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) and the 29th International Business Forum in Istanbul.
He also says Türkiye remains committed to exposing what he describes as an ideology that regards itself as superior to others and lacks compassion and moral principles.
"We are determined to unmask the occupying Zionist mentality that considers itself chosen and superior to all other people, and has no compassion, conscience, morality or principles," he said, adding that Türkiye will not back down no matter what happens.
Erdogan warns that failing to establish accountability for genocide could allow similar atrocities to occur again and expose future generations to comparable humanitarian crises.
"If those committing genocide are not held accountable before justice and history, the same atrocities will happen again," he warned, saying that future generations could face similar humanitarian tragedies.
He referred to the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed alongside members of her family in Gaza in 2024. Erdogan also said those responsible for the deaths of civilians at food distribution points, as well as in incubators, mosques, schools and hospitals, would eventually face justice.
"War criminals belong not at the UN rostrum, but in courtrooms where they will answer for the crimes they have committed and the blood they have shed," Erdogan said during the closing ceremony of the 21st EXPO International Trade Fair of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) and the 29th International Business Forum in Istanbul.
He also says Türkiye remains committed to exposing what he describes as an ideology that regards itself as superior to others and lacks compassion and moral principles.
"We are determined to unmask the occupying Zionist mentality that considers itself chosen and superior to all other people, and has no compassion, conscience, morality or principles," he said, adding that Türkiye will not back down no matter what happens.
Erdogan warns that failing to establish accountability for genocide could allow similar atrocities to occur again and expose future generations to comparable humanitarian crises.
"If those committing genocide are not held accountable before justice and history, the same atrocities will happen again," he warned, saying that future generations could face similar humanitarian tragedies.
He referred to the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab, who was killed alongside members of her family in Gaza in 2024. Erdogan also said those responsible for the deaths of civilians at food distribution points, as well as in incubators, mosques, schools and hospitals, would eventually face justice.
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