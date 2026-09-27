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Suicide Blast Kills Dozens in Northwestern Pakistan

Suicide Blast Kills Dozens in Northwestern Pakistan


2026-09-27 02:42:36
(MENAFN) At least 12 people are killed and 35 others injured after an explosives-laden vehicle crashes into a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, according to reports.

DI Khan Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mubashir Maken says preliminary findings indicate that none of the law enforcement or security personnel are among those killed. The victims include a customs official and civilians.

The fatalities comprise nine men, two women and one child.

The attack takes place at a checkpoint near the boundary separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

DI Khan district police officer Ziauddin Ahmed says an unidentified attacker drives a tractor-trolley carrying explosives into the checkpoint, triggering the suicide blast.

The explosion causes extensive damage to the security post and destroys a nearby house. Heavy gunfire is also reported in the area following the blast.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemns the attack.

"Making innocent citizens and law enforcement personnel a target of terrorism is highly condemnable," he said.

The checkpoint is used by police to conduct security inspections along the road linking Dera Ismail Khan with Quetta.

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