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Belgian Minister Pushes for Stronger Frontex, Faster Migrant Returns
(MENAFN) Belgian Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt calls for stronger European external borders, a greater role for EU border agency Frontex and more effective procedures for returning migrants during a migration meeting in Munich on Saturday.
Van Bossuyt attends the Munich Migration Meeting for the second time, with officials from 18 EU and non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, expected to discuss European migration policy, according to reports.
With the European Commission preparing a proposal expected by the end of October, the N-VA minister plans to argue for expanding Frontex’s responsibilities and capabilities.
“If we want to get illegal migration under control, Europe must be able to act more swiftly and decisively at its external borders to prevent people from gaining unrestricted access to European territory,” she said in a press release.
“Those who have no right to stay here must be effectively deported. Frontex can and should play a larger role in this as well,” she added.
The Munich discussions also focus on ways to encourage countries outside the EU to cooperate in accepting the return of their nationals who do not have permission to remain in Europe.
“We must be willing to use all available levers,” she said, referring to the EU’s economic and diplomatic influence as potential tools for encouraging cooperation.
Van Bossuyt attends the Munich Migration Meeting for the second time, with officials from 18 EU and non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom, expected to discuss European migration policy, according to reports.
With the European Commission preparing a proposal expected by the end of October, the N-VA minister plans to argue for expanding Frontex’s responsibilities and capabilities.
“If we want to get illegal migration under control, Europe must be able to act more swiftly and decisively at its external borders to prevent people from gaining unrestricted access to European territory,” she said in a press release.
“Those who have no right to stay here must be effectively deported. Frontex can and should play a larger role in this as well,” she added.
The Munich discussions also focus on ways to encourage countries outside the EU to cooperate in accepting the return of their nationals who do not have permission to remain in Europe.
“We must be willing to use all available levers,” she said, referring to the EU’s economic and diplomatic influence as potential tools for encouraging cooperation.
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