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Russia, Azerbaijan Strengthen Trade, Energy, Transport Ties

Russia, Azerbaijan Strengthen Trade, Energy, Transport Ties


2026-09-27 02:39:57
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak holds talks with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Baku as the two countries review bilateral relations and opportunities for expanded cooperation, according to reports.

The meeting takes place during Novak’s working visit to Azerbaijan, with both officials discussing the current state of ties between Moscow and Baku and potential areas for further collaboration.

"The talks focused on trade and economic cooperation, including industry, energy, transport and logistics," the Russian government said in a statement.

Energy, transportation and logistics are among the sectors examined during the discussions, alongside broader trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Novak also invites Azerbaijani officials to attend Russian Energy Week, an international energy forum scheduled to take place in Moscow from Oct. 14 to 16, 2026.

The annual event brings together government representatives, energy companies and industry specialists to examine developments and future prospects across the Russian and global energy sectors.

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