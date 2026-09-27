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Palestine Begins Registration for Legislative Election Candidates
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Central Elections Commission begins accepting applications from electoral lists for the legislative elections scheduled for Nov. 28 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
The commission says registration opens at 8 a.m. local time at its headquarters in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank and its office in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to reports.
The registration period lasts 12 days and runs through Oct. 7. The commission reports strong interest from prospective candidates at its offices in Ramallah and Deir al-Balah.
Candidates seeking seats in the Legislative Council are required to compete through electoral lists, with individual candidacies excluded from the process.
Each electoral list must contain a minimum of 16 candidates and a maximum of 132.
The commission also emphasizes that all lists must meet legally established requirements for women’s representation. At least one woman must appear among the first three candidates, followed by at least one woman in each subsequent group of three names.
Applications must be submitted by the coordinator and authorized representative of each list after the required forms have been completed and all necessary documents and supporting materials have been provided.
The commission says registration opens at 8 a.m. local time at its headquarters in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank and its office in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to reports.
The registration period lasts 12 days and runs through Oct. 7. The commission reports strong interest from prospective candidates at its offices in Ramallah and Deir al-Balah.
Candidates seeking seats in the Legislative Council are required to compete through electoral lists, with individual candidacies excluded from the process.
Each electoral list must contain a minimum of 16 candidates and a maximum of 132.
The commission also emphasizes that all lists must meet legally established requirements for women’s representation. At least one woman must appear among the first three candidates, followed by at least one woman in each subsequent group of three names.
Applications must be submitted by the coordinator and authorized representative of each list after the required forms have been completed and all necessary documents and supporting materials have been provided.
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