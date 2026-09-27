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Israeli Forces Raid Birzeit University Campus in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces raid the campus of Birzeit University north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to reports.
The Israeli army releases footage on its digital platforms showing the operation at the university. Soldiers are seen filming the Martyr’s Memorial on campus before leaving the area. No arrests are reported during the raid.
Birzeit University condemns the military entry, which occurs while students are sitting for their final examinations of the summer term.
The university describes the incident as a “violation of the sanctity of the university and international conventions and laws that protect educational institutions.”
It also says the operation involves “intimidation and terrorizing of students,” warning that such actions against universities interfere with the continuity of education and the academic process.
Birzeit University has been the site of repeated Israeli military raids, with some previous operations reportedly resulting in arrests and injuries.
The university has approximately 13,400 students enrolled across nine faculties and 174 academic programs during the 2025/2026 academic year.
The Israeli army releases footage on its digital platforms showing the operation at the university. Soldiers are seen filming the Martyr’s Memorial on campus before leaving the area. No arrests are reported during the raid.
Birzeit University condemns the military entry, which occurs while students are sitting for their final examinations of the summer term.
The university describes the incident as a “violation of the sanctity of the university and international conventions and laws that protect educational institutions.”
It also says the operation involves “intimidation and terrorizing of students,” warning that such actions against universities interfere with the continuity of education and the academic process.
Birzeit University has been the site of repeated Israeli military raids, with some previous operations reportedly resulting in arrests and injuries.
The university has approximately 13,400 students enrolled across nine faculties and 174 academic programs during the 2025/2026 academic year.
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