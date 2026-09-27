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Etna Eruption Forces Catania Airport to Suspend Flights
(MENAFN) Catania Airport in Sicily suspends incoming flights after renewed volcanic activity at Mount Etna produces an ash cloud rising about 4 kilometers into the atmosphere, according to reports.
The eruption leads authorities to issue a red aviation warning and close airspace sector C1, prompting restrictions on both arrivals and departures at the airport.
Airport authorities announce that all incoming flights are suspended until 4 p.m. local time on Sept. 26 because of volcanic ash from Mount Etna.
Before the complete suspension takes effect, the airport reduces its operating capacity to four landings per hour, compared with the usual 12.
At least 10 ITA Airways flights are diverted to other airports before the broader restrictions are introduced. Five are redirected to Palermo, three to Trapani and two to Comiso. A Volotea flight is also rerouted to Comiso.
The airport’s Operational Coordination Unit later closes sector C1 entirely, resulting in a temporary ban on both landings and takeoffs.
The ash cloud comes from renewed activity at Mount Etna’s northeastern crater, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.
The eruption leads authorities to issue a red aviation warning and close airspace sector C1, prompting restrictions on both arrivals and departures at the airport.
Airport authorities announce that all incoming flights are suspended until 4 p.m. local time on Sept. 26 because of volcanic ash from Mount Etna.
Before the complete suspension takes effect, the airport reduces its operating capacity to four landings per hour, compared with the usual 12.
At least 10 ITA Airways flights are diverted to other airports before the broader restrictions are introduced. Five are redirected to Palermo, three to Trapani and two to Comiso. A Volotea flight is also rerouted to Comiso.
The airport’s Operational Coordination Unit later closes sector C1 entirely, resulting in a temporary ban on both landings and takeoffs.
The ash cloud comes from renewed activity at Mount Etna’s northeastern crater, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.
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