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Ex-Israeli Intelligence Officer Claims Netanyahu Blocks Oct. 7 Inquiry
(MENAFN) Former Israeli military intelligence officer Barak Seri has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of taking steps to prevent the creation of an official commission to investigate the events surrounding Oct. 7, 2023.
In a post Saturday on X, Seri alleged that Netanyahu had received warnings about the possibility of an attack before the events but failed to act on them.
“is doing everything" to prevent the establishment of an official commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, former military intelligence officer Barak Seri said.
Seri also claimed that Netanyahu had been "warned and alerted" before the attacks and that "he ignored it all."
“This is why Netanyahu is personally blocking the establishment of an inquiry commission,” he said.
Earlier Saturday, reports indicated that Netanyahu had received warnings concerning a potential Hamas attack before Oct. 7, 2023, but did not call a meeting to examine the information.
The reports, citing unidentified security officials, further alleged that Netanyahu did not pass the warnings to Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, Mossad intelligence service or the Military Intelligence Directorate, known as Aman.
Additional reports said former Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel made a confidential visit to Israel 11 days before the Oct. 7 events and warned Israeli officials about the possibility of an attack by Hamas.
In a post Saturday on X, Seri alleged that Netanyahu had received warnings about the possibility of an attack before the events but failed to act on them.
“is doing everything" to prevent the establishment of an official commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, former military intelligence officer Barak Seri said.
Seri also claimed that Netanyahu had been "warned and alerted" before the attacks and that "he ignored it all."
“This is why Netanyahu is personally blocking the establishment of an inquiry commission,” he said.
Earlier Saturday, reports indicated that Netanyahu had received warnings concerning a potential Hamas attack before Oct. 7, 2023, but did not call a meeting to examine the information.
The reports, citing unidentified security officials, further alleged that Netanyahu did not pass the warnings to Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency, Mossad intelligence service or the Military Intelligence Directorate, known as Aman.
Additional reports said former Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel made a confidential visit to Israel 11 days before the Oct. 7 events and warned Israeli officials about the possibility of an attack by Hamas.
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