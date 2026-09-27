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Swiss Government Defends Flexible Neutrality Ahead of Referendum
(MENAFN) The Swiss government says maintaining neutrality does not prevent the country from taking positions on international issues as voters prepare to decide whether stricter constitutional rules should govern Switzerland’s long-standing neutral status.
Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said neutrality does not prevent authorities from responding when international law is breached.
“Neutrality does not mean having no position in the face of violations of international law,” he said.
The government maintains that sanctions remain a foreign policy tool that Switzerland can use in response to violations of international law. It also argues that international cooperation and the adoption of sanctions are not automatically inconsistent with the country’s neutral status.
“The limit is set by the law of neutrality,” he said.
Meanwhile, lawmaker Damien Cottier has warned that tighter neutrality requirements could reduce Switzerland’s flexibility in areas including sanctions and security cooperation.
Supporters of the initiative argue that stronger constitutional safeguards are necessary to protect Switzerland’s independence, credibility and established role as a mediator in international affairs.
Polling conducted ahead of the Sept. 27 referendum shows 63% of respondents opposed to the initiative, while 34% support it.
Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said neutrality does not prevent authorities from responding when international law is breached.
“Neutrality does not mean having no position in the face of violations of international law,” he said.
The government maintains that sanctions remain a foreign policy tool that Switzerland can use in response to violations of international law. It also argues that international cooperation and the adoption of sanctions are not automatically inconsistent with the country’s neutral status.
“The limit is set by the law of neutrality,” he said.
Meanwhile, lawmaker Damien Cottier has warned that tighter neutrality requirements could reduce Switzerland’s flexibility in areas including sanctions and security cooperation.
Supporters of the initiative argue that stronger constitutional safeguards are necessary to protect Switzerland’s independence, credibility and established role as a mediator in international affairs.
Polling conducted ahead of the Sept. 27 referendum shows 63% of respondents opposed to the initiative, while 34% support it.
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