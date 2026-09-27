403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bangkok Declares All Districts Disaster Zones Amid Flooding
(MENAFN) All 50 districts of Bangkok are designated as disaster areas as persistent heavy rainfall causes flooding and widespread disruption across Thailand’s capital, according to reports.
The severe weather has disrupted traffic and interfered with daily activities, with parts of eastern Bangkok experiencing some of the most significant flooding.
The designation enables the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, government agencies and local authorities to respond more rapidly and coordinate emergency measures in affected communities.
Residents receive mobile alerts warning that canal water levels, which have already reached critical points, could rise further as the rainfall continues.
Thailand’s Meteorological Department attributes the unstable conditions to a powerful low-pressure system covering the lower Central Plains, Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The situation is further influenced by a strengthening southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department warns that heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the country through Sunday.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says floodwaters could recede within six hours if no additional rainfall occurs, while pumping facilities are operating at maximum capacity to remove accumulated water.
In some neighborhoods, residents have also begun purchasing essential supplies in large quantities amid concerns that worsening floods could disrupt access to necessities.
The severe weather has disrupted traffic and interfered with daily activities, with parts of eastern Bangkok experiencing some of the most significant flooding.
The designation enables the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, government agencies and local authorities to respond more rapidly and coordinate emergency measures in affected communities.
Residents receive mobile alerts warning that canal water levels, which have already reached critical points, could rise further as the rainfall continues.
Thailand’s Meteorological Department attributes the unstable conditions to a powerful low-pressure system covering the lower Central Plains, Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The situation is further influenced by a strengthening southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department warns that heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the country through Sunday.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says floodwaters could recede within six hours if no additional rainfall occurs, while pumping facilities are operating at maximum capacity to remove accumulated water.
In some neighborhoods, residents have also begun purchasing essential supplies in large quantities amid concerns that worsening floods could disrupt access to necessities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment