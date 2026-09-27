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US Army Reserve Reviews Potential Support Options for Cuba Planning
(MENAFN) The US Army Reserve is assessing whether military police, medical teams and other support units could become available to US Southern Command within the next several months as part of ongoing contingency planning involving Cuba, according to reports.
An internal Army communication reportedly asks subordinate commands to provide information about the availability of several types of formations that could potentially be assigned to Southern Command within a period of roughly 90 to 120 days.
The message itself does not identify Cuba. However, several US officials said the request is connected to military planning related to the island.
The document does not show that any units have been ordered to deploy, while officials have not indicated that a decision has been taken to launch a military operation.
The formations being assessed include military police, medical, engineering and logistics units. The request also covers a surgical detachment capable of delivering emergency operations and trauma treatment in proximity to US forces.
US Southern Command has declined to comment on possible deployments, referring to operational security considerations.
An internal Army communication reportedly asks subordinate commands to provide information about the availability of several types of formations that could potentially be assigned to Southern Command within a period of roughly 90 to 120 days.
The message itself does not identify Cuba. However, several US officials said the request is connected to military planning related to the island.
The document does not show that any units have been ordered to deploy, while officials have not indicated that a decision has been taken to launch a military operation.
The formations being assessed include military police, medical, engineering and logistics units. The request also covers a surgical detachment capable of delivering emergency operations and trauma treatment in proximity to US forces.
US Southern Command has declined to comment on possible deployments, referring to operational security considerations.
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