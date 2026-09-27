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Iraq Pursues US Exemption to Restore Iranian Flights
(MENAFN) Iraq is holding direct discussions with the United States to obtain an exemption for selected Iraqi airports from sanctions affecting Iranian airlines and their regional operations, according to reports.
The Iraqi government is seeking permission for flights to restart for humanitarian purposes, including medical treatment, education, religious travel and other civilian needs.
“As the Iraqi government works to de-escalate tensions in the region, it emphasizes that the continuation of crises further complicates the situation,” the statement said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s office said the requested exemption would “to allow flights to resume on humanitarian grounds related to medical treatment, education, religious visits, and interests of civilians."
Baghdad also called on the parties involved to rely on diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing tensions and conflicts.
The statement urged all parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to resolve “the current crisis and conflicts, in a manner that serves the interests of the countries and peoples of the region.”
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would face a worldwide halt in operations starting Sept. 23 under newly imposed sanctions. The measures also prevent Iranian carriers from conducting flights in several regional countries, including Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.
The restrictions come amid heightened regional tensions following the US and Israel’s war against Iran, which began Feb. 28 and resulted in thousands of deaths. Iran subsequently carried out attacks against Israel and US facilities in several countries across the region.
The Iraqi government is seeking permission for flights to restart for humanitarian purposes, including medical treatment, education, religious travel and other civilian needs.
“As the Iraqi government works to de-escalate tensions in the region, it emphasizes that the continuation of crises further complicates the situation,” the statement said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s office said the requested exemption would “to allow flights to resume on humanitarian grounds related to medical treatment, education, religious visits, and interests of civilians."
Baghdad also called on the parties involved to rely on diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing tensions and conflicts.
The statement urged all parties to pursue dialogue and negotiations to resolve “the current crisis and conflicts, in a manner that serves the interests of the countries and peoples of the region.”
Earlier in the week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would face a worldwide halt in operations starting Sept. 23 under newly imposed sanctions. The measures also prevent Iranian carriers from conducting flights in several regional countries, including Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.
The restrictions come amid heightened regional tensions following the US and Israel’s war against Iran, which began Feb. 28 and resulted in thousands of deaths. Iran subsequently carried out attacks against Israel and US facilities in several countries across the region.
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