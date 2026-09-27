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China, US Agree on Tariff Terms for Non-Sensitive Goods
(MENAFN) China and the United States reach an understanding on tariff treatment for $30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods in both directions, according to a White House announcement issued Friday.
The agreement follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to the US with his wife, Peng Liyuan. The trip marks Xi’s first state visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second visit to the US since 2015.
During the discussions, US President Donald Trump calls on Xi to raise refined petroleum production as part of efforts to support stability in global supplies, according to the statement.
The two countries also launch a working group focused on addressing “market access barriers” affecting the agricultural sector.
Products covered by the arrangement for US exports to China include agricultural goods, seafood, fish, timber and wood products, cosmetics and medical equipment.
Meanwhile, Chinese exports covered under the arrangement include consumer goods such as small household appliances, toys, seasonal decorations and child safety seats for vehicles.
“China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again in 2028,” the White House said.
The two sides also agree to establish a Board of Investment to examine potential investment opportunities and obstacles affecting cross-border investment. The body is expected to “provide a structured channel for the two sides to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues.”
The agreement follows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to the US with his wife, Peng Liyuan. The trip marks Xi’s first state visit to Washington in more than a decade and his second visit to the US since 2015.
During the discussions, US President Donald Trump calls on Xi to raise refined petroleum production as part of efforts to support stability in global supplies, according to the statement.
The two countries also launch a working group focused on addressing “market access barriers” affecting the agricultural sector.
Products covered by the arrangement for US exports to China include agricultural goods, seafood, fish, timber and wood products, cosmetics and medical equipment.
Meanwhile, Chinese exports covered under the arrangement include consumer goods such as small household appliances, toys, seasonal decorations and child safety seats for vehicles.
“China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again in 2028,” the White House said.
The two sides also agree to establish a Board of Investment to examine potential investment opportunities and obstacles affecting cross-border investment. The body is expected to “provide a structured channel for the two sides to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues.”
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