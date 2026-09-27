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Turkish FM Holds Talks with Global Counterparts in New York
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holds separate discussions with his counterparts from Venezuela, El Salvador, Guinea-Bissau and Bangladesh in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, according to reports.
Fidan meets Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzales at the Turkish House in New York, where the two officials discuss bilateral and international issues.
He later meets El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill. During the meeting, the two sides sign an “Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.”
Fidan also holds talks with Guinea-Bissau’s Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.
The Turkish foreign minister additionally takes part in a discussion titled “Rethinking Multilateralism in a Transforming World: The Role of Regional Ownership,” hosted at the Turkish House by the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Center for Strategic Research.
The event brings together prominent academics specializing in international relations, along with representatives of think tanks and international media organizations. Fidan meets with several participants during the gathering.
Fidan meets Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzales at the Turkish House in New York, where the two officials discuss bilateral and international issues.
He later meets El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill. During the meeting, the two sides sign an “Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.”
Fidan also holds talks with Guinea-Bissau’s Foreign Minister Fatumata Jau and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir.
The Turkish foreign minister additionally takes part in a discussion titled “Rethinking Multilateralism in a Transforming World: The Role of Regional Ownership,” hosted at the Turkish House by the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Center for Strategic Research.
The event brings together prominent academics specializing in international relations, along with representatives of think tanks and international media organizations. Fidan meets with several participants during the gathering.
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