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GCC Denounces Houthi Missile, Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has denounced missile and drone strikes attributed to the Houthi group targeting the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Khamis Mushait on Saturday.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attacks as a serious escalation that threatens Saudi sovereignty, civilian protection and regional security.
"This perilous escalation represents a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and an immediate threat to civilian safety and regional stability," Albudaiwi said in a statement.
He reiterated the council’s full backing of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its right to implement any necessary measures to protect its national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Albudaiwi also called on the international community to adopt a "decisive stance" and ensure the Houthi group is held accountable for its actions.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced that its forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi described the attacks as a serious escalation that threatens Saudi sovereignty, civilian protection and regional security.
"This perilous escalation represents a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and an immediate threat to civilian safety and regional stability," Albudaiwi said in a statement.
He reiterated the council’s full backing of Saudi Arabia, emphasizing its right to implement any necessary measures to protect its national security, territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Albudaiwi also called on the international community to adopt a "decisive stance" and ensure the Houthi group is held accountable for its actions.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen announced that its forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory.
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