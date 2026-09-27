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Russia, Ukraine Exchange Blame After Deadly Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations on Saturday following overnight aerial attacks that left five people dead and more than 20 others injured, according to reports.
Yury Slyusar, governor of Russia’s Rostov region, said drone strikes damaged residential properties in Taganrog and Azov, leaving five people injured, including a child.
“Five people were injured in a hostile overnight drone attack. Casualties include one person in Taganrog and four in Azov — among them a child — following the impact of drones on residential buildings,” Slyusar said in a Telegram post.
He added that all injured individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to his account, air defense systems intercepted more than 30 drones across several locations, including Rostov-on-Don and the Azovsky, Myasnikovsky and Neklinovsky districts.
In Azov, falling drone debris reportedly damaged residential apartment blocks, private houses, industrial sites, a school, a cultural facility and several vehicles.
Meanwhile, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of neighboring Krasnodar region, reported damage to a residential building in the Seversky district following a drone attack. The incident also sparked fires at two industrial facilities.
Regional emergency authorities subsequently confirmed that three people had been killed and two others wounded in Krasnodar. They said firefighters had brought the industrial blazes under control, while approximately 26,000 residents remained without electricity.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out an overnight strike against the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district.
Yury Slyusar, governor of Russia’s Rostov region, said drone strikes damaged residential properties in Taganrog and Azov, leaving five people injured, including a child.
“Five people were injured in a hostile overnight drone attack. Casualties include one person in Taganrog and four in Azov — among them a child — following the impact of drones on residential buildings,” Slyusar said in a Telegram post.
He added that all injured individuals were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to his account, air defense systems intercepted more than 30 drones across several locations, including Rostov-on-Don and the Azovsky, Myasnikovsky and Neklinovsky districts.
In Azov, falling drone debris reportedly damaged residential apartment blocks, private houses, industrial sites, a school, a cultural facility and several vehicles.
Meanwhile, Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of neighboring Krasnodar region, reported damage to a residential building in the Seversky district following a drone attack. The incident also sparked fires at two industrial facilities.
Regional emergency authorities subsequently confirmed that three people had been killed and two others wounded in Krasnodar. They said firefighters had brought the industrial blazes under control, while approximately 26,000 residents remained without electricity.
Ukraine’s General Staff, meanwhile, announced that Ukrainian forces had carried out an overnight strike against the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district.
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