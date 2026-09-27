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TikTok Reaches Settlement with Alabama Over Youth Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) TikTok has reached an agreement with Alabama’s attorney general to resolve a legal dispute over allegations that its platform’s design encourages excessive use and negatively affects young users, according to reports.
The settlement, finalized Friday through a consent decree approved by a judge in Montgomery Circuit Court, requires the social media company to pay $116 million in restitution. It also establishes an additional $183 million fund, with its availability linked to whether other states enter similar agreements.
Under the agreement, TikTok must introduce restrictions preventing teenagers from accessing the platform between midnight and 6 a.m., while setting a default daily usage limit of two hours. The company is also required to provide parents with features allowing them to supervise and limit their children's accounts. However, TikTok has not acknowledged any wrongdoing.
Alabama initiated legal proceedings against TikTok in April 2025, claiming its recommendation system exposed minors to potentially harmful material related to drug use, self-harm and eating disorders. The lawsuit also alleged that the platform's design encouraged prolonged engagement to generate advertising revenue.
TikTok challenged the case and sought its dismissal, arguing that online platforms benefit from legal protections and raising concerns related to privacy legislation.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed the settlement, describing it as a "great day" for families and emphasizing that the agreement obliges TikTok to provide parents with meaningful control over their children's activity on the application.
Meanwhile, TikTok said the agreement reinforces its ongoing efforts to improve protections for younger users.
In a statement, the company said the outcome "builds on our commitment and core objective to continually enhance our robust safety tools to protect teens."
The settlement, finalized Friday through a consent decree approved by a judge in Montgomery Circuit Court, requires the social media company to pay $116 million in restitution. It also establishes an additional $183 million fund, with its availability linked to whether other states enter similar agreements.
Under the agreement, TikTok must introduce restrictions preventing teenagers from accessing the platform between midnight and 6 a.m., while setting a default daily usage limit of two hours. The company is also required to provide parents with features allowing them to supervise and limit their children's accounts. However, TikTok has not acknowledged any wrongdoing.
Alabama initiated legal proceedings against TikTok in April 2025, claiming its recommendation system exposed minors to potentially harmful material related to drug use, self-harm and eating disorders. The lawsuit also alleged that the platform's design encouraged prolonged engagement to generate advertising revenue.
TikTok challenged the case and sought its dismissal, arguing that online platforms benefit from legal protections and raising concerns related to privacy legislation.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed the settlement, describing it as a "great day" for families and emphasizing that the agreement obliges TikTok to provide parents with meaningful control over their children's activity on the application.
Meanwhile, TikTok said the agreement reinforces its ongoing efforts to improve protections for younger users.
In a statement, the company said the outcome "builds on our commitment and core objective to continually enhance our robust safety tools to protect teens."
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