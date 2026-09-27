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Palestinian Voters Emerge as Key Factor in Israel’s Upcoming Elections
(MENAFN) Ofer Cassif, an Israeli parliamentarian affiliated with the Hadash party, said Palestinian citizens of Israel could significantly influence the outcome of the parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 27, describing their participation as a potential "game-changer."
"Everybody understands that the game changer is the Palestinian vote, the Palestinian citizens in Israel. I mean, not in the occupied territories.
"Twenty percent of the citizens in Israel are Palestinian Arabs," Cassif told reports.
Cassif, a Jewish lawmaker known for his outspoken criticism of Israeli policies toward Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, is facing renewed efforts to prevent him from running in the upcoming vote. He has also previously encountered several attempts to remove him from the Knesset.
The Central Elections Committee voted against allowing Cassif to stand as a candidate after receiving a motion from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
The proposal secured 18 votes in favor and five against, alongside separate decisions seeking to disqualify parties representing Palestinian citizens.
The Israeli Supreme Court is expected to issue the final ruling on Cassif’s eligibility to participate in the parliamentary elections.
"Everybody understands that the game changer is the Palestinian vote, the Palestinian citizens in Israel. I mean, not in the occupied territories.
"Twenty percent of the citizens in Israel are Palestinian Arabs," Cassif told reports.
Cassif, a Jewish lawmaker known for his outspoken criticism of Israeli policies toward Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, is facing renewed efforts to prevent him from running in the upcoming vote. He has also previously encountered several attempts to remove him from the Knesset.
The Central Elections Committee voted against allowing Cassif to stand as a candidate after receiving a motion from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party.
The proposal secured 18 votes in favor and five against, alongside separate decisions seeking to disqualify parties representing Palestinian citizens.
The Israeli Supreme Court is expected to issue the final ruling on Cassif’s eligibility to participate in the parliamentary elections.
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