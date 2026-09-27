Azerbaijan Observes Remembrance Day Across Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan is commemorating the memory of servicemen who lost their lives during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Commemorative ceremonies have been held across the country's cities and districts, including the liberated territories, since the morning of September 27. Citizens are paying tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

September 27 was designated as Remembrance Day by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 2, 2020. The day serves as an expression of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War that began in 2020 and sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity, as well as for all martyrs.

Azerbaijan's tricolor flag is flying in streets, avenues and squares, as well as from balconies of homes. Azerbaijanis living in different countries around the world are also commemorating the memory of the martyrs.

At 12:00, a one-minute silence will be observed across the country in memory of the martyrs.