MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Tropical Wave No. 47 and Trough Increase Rainfall Across Costa Rica: CNE Reports Severe Downpours in Cartago, Heredia, and Alajuela appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Rainfall intensified across multiple regions of Costa Rica on Saturday due to the combined influence of Tropical Wave No. 47 alongside atmospheric conditions-such as an upper-level trough-that significantly favor atmospheric instability.

Widespread precipitation is currently affecting large portions of the national territory, with the heaviest concentration of downpours observed toward the eastern and northern sectors of the Central Valley. Additionally, persistent rainfall has been reported along critical transport corridors, including Route 32 and Guápiles.

Videos shared across social networks throughout the day depict rapidly rising and swollen rivers across several cantons.

Rainfall Accumulations Expected to Reach Up to 100 mm

According to reports from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), Tropical Wave No. 47 is moving westward at an estimated speed of 28 km/h.

Precipitation is forecasted to continue through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Downpours accompanied by active thunderstorm activity will remain concentrated primarily in:



Northern Zone

Western Caribbean Coast Northern Pacific Region

Estimated rainfall accumulations are projected between 30 mm and 60 mm within 6-hour windows, with isolated localized maximums reaching up to 90 mm to 100 mm. For the remainder of the country, maximum accumulations of up to 50 mm are anticipated over similar 6-hour intervals.

High Soil Saturation and Landslide Precautions

Meteorological and emergency authorities emphasize that moderate to high soil saturation levels are present across several vulnerable regions:



High Saturation Risk: South Pacific, Central Pacific mountain ranges, Northern Zone mountain regions, and adjacent valleys. Urban Saturation Risk: Drainage and sewer systems in major urban centers are at elevated risk of overflow.





Official IMN & CNE Safety Recommendations

Authorities urge the population to adhere strictly to the following safety protocols:

Exercise extreme caution in flood-prone areas, near saturated streams, or near urban sewer systems prone to rapid overflow.Seek immediate shelter upon detecting lightning or hearing thunder.Stay clear of trees, power lines, and temporary structures. Isolated wind gusts near storm clouds may reach speeds of up toReport any immediate threats, fallen trees, or river overflows directly to

The post Tropical Wave No. 47 and Trough Increase Rainfall Across Costa Rica: CNE Reports Severe Downpours in Cartago, Heredia, and Alajuela appeared first on The Costa Rica News.