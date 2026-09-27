Karur Stampede: CM Vijay Pays Tribute To 41 Victims On Anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday paid tribute to all those who died in last year's Karur stampede, a tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left an enduring emotional scar on the state. The deadly stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a high-profile political rally addressed by Vijay in Karur district, resulting in one of the worst-ever safety disasters at a political gathering in Tamil Nadu's recent history.

'A pain that does not fade': CM Vijay

Marking the first anniversary of the sorrowful event, Vijay, in a post on X, expressed his profound sorrow, describing it as a pain that does not fade.“Greetings to all who reside in my heart. Last year. This same day. That is, September 27, 2025. A day in my lifetime, in the lives of our Karur relatives, in the hearts of our Tamil Nadu kin, a wound that does not heal, a pain that does not fade, a sorrowful event that took place,” Vijay said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister emphasised that the collective pain shared by the party and the families of the victims remains, while extending solidarity in coping with the tragedy.“We stand bearing an unspeakable grief ourselves and our Karur relatives, along with the kin of the Tamil Nadu Victory Association. To us, grieving the loss of the relations we carried in our hearts, we ourselves will be comfort, support, and refuge. Our heartfelt tribute to all the relations who live on in memory," he added.

Today, September 27, 2026, marks one year since the Karur stampede, which took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured.

Legal Battle Over Jobs for Victims' Kin

Supreme Court Stays High Court Order

Earlier in August, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's ruling that had struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide government jobs to the kin of those who died in the Karur stampede. The top court also issued notice on the State's challenge to the High Court judgment.

A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran questioned the basis for preventing the government from offering employment as a form of relief to families affected by the tragedy. The apex court noted that the stampede was an unfortunate incident in which people lost their lives, and the government had decided to extend compensation to the affected families. It questioned why the State should be restrained from going a step further and providing employment to a family member, particularly where the deceased may have been the sole earning member of the family.

Madras High Court's Stance

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had on July 27 quashed the government orders providing such appointments. The High Court had held that the decision could not be sustained against the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 16, particularly when several people were already waiting for compassionate appointments in government departments.

The High Court had also considered whether the State could create an exceptional category of public employment for the families of the Karur victims. It had held that executive power, including a policy decision taken by the government, remained subject to constitutional limitations.

The dispute relates to the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide employment to eligible members of families of those killed in the September 2025 Karur stampede. The TVK-led government had treated the appointments as part of the relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected families.

The High Court had earlier, on July 10, permitted the government to proceed with the appointments temporarily, subject to the outcome of the legal challenge. The State government led by CM Vijay was represented by Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, along with Advocates Pranjal Agarwal, Dixita Gohil, Prashanto Sen and Vrinda Bhandari. Senior Advocate Arundhati Katju appeared for the victims of the Karur stampede.

The Karur stampede took place during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and several others injured.

Earlier on July 10, Chief Minister Vijay visited Karur and participated in a series of government and party programmes, including the distribution of compassionate government job appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of victims who lost their lives in the Karur stampede. (ANI)

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