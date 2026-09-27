World Tourism Day: India's Sector Sees Renewed Momentum, Says Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings to the people on World Tourism Day and said India's tourism sector was witnessing renewed momentum, with greater emphasis on connectivity, world-class infrastructure and heritage conservation while showcasing the country's diverse tourism potential to the world.

In a post on X, Singh said,“Warm greetings to all on World Tourism Day. From ancient temples and historic monuments to our natural wonders and cultural traditions, India offers the world an unparalleled journey through its civilisational heritage.”

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India's tourism sector is witnessing renewed momentum, with greater emphasis on connectivity, world-class infrastructure, heritage conservation, and showcasing India's diverse tourism potential to the world. May our collective efforts continue to make India a welcoming, responsible, and globally cherished tourism destination,” he added.

India's Tourism Growth and Digital Focus

World Tourism Day is being observed on September 27 this year under the theme“Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism”, with technology emerging as a key focus in efforts to transform the sector.

According to the government, tourism contributed 5.22 per cent to India's GDP and supported 8.46 crore jobs in 2023-24. Domestic tourist visits rose sharply to 428.55 crore in 2025 from 67.7 crore in 2021, while foreign tourist visits increased to 2.53 crore from 0.1 crore during the same period. Foreign exchange earnings from tourism also rose to Rs 2,76,831 crore in 2025, compared with Rs 63,978 crore in 2021.

Digital Initiatives Transforming Travel

The government has highlighted the growing role of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) in making travel more personalised, accessible and seamless. India's e-Visa facility, introduced for nationals of 43 countries in 2014, has now expanded to 172 countries, with entry permitted through 88 international ports. Around 78 per cent of visas are now issued electronically, while about 95 per cent of e-Visa applications are processed within 72 hours.

The revamped Incredible India Digital Platform offers virtual experiences across cultural, heritage, adventure, gastronomical, wellness, art and craft and rural attractions, with AI-powered features including real-time weather updates and city exploration.

The Ministry of Tourism is also set to launch the National Digital Tourism Stack, while the Dekho Apna Desh 2.0 initiative will promote lesser-known destinations.

Boosting Connectivity with UDAN Scheme

Meanwhile, the government is expanding tourism infrastructure under the Modified UDAN scheme for 2026-27 to 2035-36, with an approved outlay of Rs 28,840 crore for developing 100 airports and 200 modern helipads. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)