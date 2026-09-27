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Russians Attack Port Infrastructure In Kiliia, Odesa Region

Russians Attack Port Infrastructure In Kiliia, Odesa Region


2026-09-27 12:09:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Izmail District State Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the night of September 27, the enemy launched an air attack on the city of Kiliia. Port and civilian infrastructure came under attack," the statement said.

No casualties were reported.

Read also: Russian attack in Kyiv region damages private home and injures woman

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine quickly extinguished the resulting fire, the district administration added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a road in the Odesa region, injuring three people.

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