ICT Celebrates World Tourism Day With Nationwide Tours Across Costa Rica's Seven Provinces

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Hundreds of Costa Ricans set out on Saturday to explore iconic natural and historical landmarks across all seven of the country's provinces. The nationwide guided walks were organized as part of the early celebrations for World Tourism Day, inspired by the promotional campaign“Recorré Costa Rica y sentí el Pura Vida” (“Travel Costa Rica and feel the Pura Vida”) launched two months ago by the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT).

The initiative offered free, guided excursions designed to reconnect residents with the nation's cultural and environmental heritage while activating local tourism value chains.

Led by ICT-certified tour guides, citizens of all ages took to trails in both public national parks and private nature reserves:



Historic City Walks: Special historical tours took place in the urban centers of Heredia, San José, and Puntarenas. Nature Trails: Eco-explorers connected with nature at Laguna Don Manuel in the Los Santos region, Laguna Doña Ana Cleto in Paraíso de Cartago, and the Madre Verde Foundation in Palmares, Alajuela.

As part of the ICT's Tourism for All Program (TpTP) -which aims to make tourism accessible and inclusive for everyone-two special community groups were invited to participate:

15 members of the Nueva Esperanza de Belén group from Carrillo, Guanacaste, explored the trails of Santa Rosa National Park.15 members of the Asociación de Mujeres Afro del Caribe visited Cahuita National Park.

The centerpiece of the celebration took place at the gazebo in Parque Nicolás Ulloa Soto in Heredia. The event was attended by ICT Executive President Marcos V. Borges, members of the ICT board of directors, local government officials, and tourism leaders.

“The celebration of World Tourism Day is an opportunity to recognize and thank all the people whose daily work strengthens one of the most vital sectors of our economy. This year, we want to commemorate this date by inviting Costa Ricans to continue discovering and exploring our country, because every trip boosts the local economy, creates jobs, and brings social progress to communities.”

- Marcos V. Borges, Executive President of the ICT

During the event, 50 participants enjoyed the“Centro Histórico” tour-part of the local Turisteando por Heredia initiative. The guided walk featured theatrical reenactments bringing to life architectural gems such as the historic El Fortín, Nicolás Ulloa Central Park, and the Monumento Nacional Casa Alfredo González Flores, concluding with a local coffee tasting.

World Tourism Day has been celebrated globally every September 27 since its establishment by UN Tourism in 1980.

This year's official theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” highlights how emerging technologies can foster a smarter, more inclusive, and sustainable tourism ecosystem. The focus remains on improving destination management, strengthening workforce capabilities, and empowering data-driven decision-making.

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